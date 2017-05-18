Man tries to kidnap teenage girl in Southcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police Thursday were seeking to arrest a man who they allege attempted to snatch a 16-year-old girl while she was walking with a friend in Southcrest but they were able to fight him off.



The incident was reported at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3900 block of Alpha Street, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.



The two girls were walking when the man ran up behind one of them and grabbed her shoulder and pulled, Heims said.



The girls fought back and the suspect ran away.



The man, described to be in his 20s to 30s, got into the driver's seat of a white older model four-door Acura and drove away, Heims said. There was a female passenger, also believed to be in her 20s to 30s, waiting in the car, Heims added.



The man did not say anything during the attempt and it wasn't immediately clear why he targeted the girl.