Fox News Architect Roger Ailes Passes Away at 77

Man Photographed Comforting Mother Cow After She Lost Her Calf During Labor

When a cow lost her baby while in labor on Mother’s Day, a Texas man was photographed lying in the grass and offering his support for the heartbroken mom.

