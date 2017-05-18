Val Kilmer Reminisces About Partying With Chris Cornell: 'All th - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Val Kilmer Reminisces About Partying With Chris Cornell: 'All the Women Were Literally at His Feet Listening'

Updated: May 18, 2017 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.