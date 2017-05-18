Val Kilmer Reminisces About Partying With Chris Cornell: 'All the Women Were Literally at His Feet Listening'

Harlee Santos missed her man! Jennifer Lopez was spotted FaceTiming her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, on the set of her NBC police drama Shades of Blue in NYC on Wednesday. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Gorgeous Satin Look, Says She's 'Really Proud' of Alex Rodriguez The 47-year-old ...
Roger Ailes, former CEO and Chairman of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network, died on Thursday morning. He was 77.
As fans anticipate American Idol's return to TV, the show's alumni had a reunion in Nashville, Tennessee.
Things got weird on Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When the host asked actress Amber Tamblyn about her husband, David Cross, drinking her breast milk, she offered Cohen a sip. "Am I drinking it here? Am I literally going to do this, is this really happening?" a shocked Coh...