Woman Calls 911 After Finding 2-Foot-Long Iguana in Her Toilet

A car careened into pedestrians in Times Square on Thursday afternoon, injuring over a dozen people.
This thoroughbred used to be a high-profile race horse. Today, he’s reinventing himself through a successful career in painting.
CBS announced Wednesday during their upfronts that a prequel to their massive sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, will be coming to television in the fall.
Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room Wednesday night following the band’s concert at the Fox Theater in the city. He was 52.
An embattled President Trump vented Thursday morning and took to his favorite social media platform to blast a special counsel to investigate his possible ties to Russia.
Roger Ailes, the founder and former chairman of Fox News who guided the network until he was forced out in a sexual harassment scandal, has died. He was 77.
Former FBI director Robert Mueller has been named special counsel in the agency’s investigation of Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.