Broken gas line prompts evacuations in La Mesa

Trial began Thursday for a driver accused of trying to use pepper spray during a traffic stop - after being choked unconscious.
It's been called one of the country's most beloved musicals. It's praised as a family-friendly show and it's now in Escondido.
Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, spared by presidential clemency from the rest of a 35-year prison term for giving classified materials to anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, stepped out of a military lockup Wednesday and into a future she said she was eager to define.
What a beautiful day to enjoy the beach and hundreds of students are turning the shore into a massive cleanup project, picking up trash with help from I Love A Clean San Diego.
The opening of the $2.6 billion stadium that will house the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood has been delayed by one year, due largely to unusually heavy winter rainfall that hampered construction, officials announced Thursday.
Heartland Fire is at the scene of a large gas line break Thursday at Palm Avenue and Fresno in La Mesa.
Roger Ailes, who transformed TV news by creating Fox News Channel, only to be ousted at the height of his reign for alleged sexual harassment, died Thursday, Fox News reported. He was 77.
A man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square street Thursday and plowed into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one and injuring about 20 others, authorities and witnesses said. The driver was taken into custody and being tested for alcohol.
Thousands of San Diegans are set to take part Thursday in the annual Bike to Work Day, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments.