Broken gas line prompts evacuations in La Mesa

Broken gas line prompts evacuations in La Mesa

LA MESA (NEWS 8) - Heartland Fire is at the scene of a large gas line break Thursday at Palm Avenue and Fresno in La Mesa.

Evacuations have been ordered in the surrounding area while repair crews fixed the problem, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

