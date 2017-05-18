Motorist on trial after being choked during stop

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Trial began Thursday for a driver accused of trying to use pepper spray during a traffic stop - after being choked unconscious.

The defendant, Robert Branch, says none of this would have happened if the officer had been in uniform.

A former San Diego County sheriff's detective, Paul Ward, testified last April that he decided to use a carotid restraint on a motorist - he had pulled over for reckless driving - when the motorist resisted the detective's attempts to pat him down.

A witness said Branch went unconscious during the restraint, but woke up as Ward started to pat him down.

Ward said Branch tried to run away, but the former detective said he grabbed him by the wrist and eventually put him in another carotid restraint.

The witness said Branch threatened to pepper spray him, but Branch ended up dropping the spray.

Branch, 26, faces more than five years in state prison if convicted.

Eric Kahnert reported from the Downtown courthouse on opening statements.

