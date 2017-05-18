Tony Award winning musical comes to Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tony Award winning musical comes to Escondido

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's been called one of the country's most beloved musicals.
     
It's praised as a family-friendly show and it's now in Escondido. We're talking about the Tony-Award winning show "The Music Man."   

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Lawrence Welk Resorts Theatre.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.