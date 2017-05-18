KFMB STATIONS: Payroll/Accounting Assistant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KFMB Stations (located in San Diego, CA) has opening for an entry-level payroll/accounting assistant. We are looking for candidates that are motivated to learn as this position will be required to perform a range of payroll and accounting duties while learning the methods, processes, and accounting procedures in the media industry.

Payroll support functions will include collecting, calculating and entering payroll data, reviewing/auditing reports and filing. Additional accounting support functions will include filing (both paper and electronic), coding and posting payments, maintaining client files, assisting in the billing process, assisting in month end procedures, processing refunds and reconciling accounts.

Candidates must have a firm understanding of math and computers, possess good analytical and decision-making skills, be able to multi-task in a high-paced environment, and be able to prioritize and meet deadlines.

We are looking for someone with a working knowledge of Excel (and Word) as well as Adobe (preferred but not required). An Associate Degree in Business or Accounting is preferred.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send resume (and link to reel, if applicable) via e-mail to jobs@kfmb.com. Also, please indicate your referral source.

If no email access, resume and supporting material (e.g. tape/reel/DVD) can be mailed to:

KFMB Stations/Attn: Human Resources
7677 Engineer Road
San Diego, CA 92111

KFMB STATIONS does not accept unsolicited resumes or applications.

The KFMB Stations are an Equal Opportunity Employer. The Stations prohibit unlawful discrimination based on race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical disability, mental disability, medical condition, marital status, sex, age, or sexual orientation or any other consideration made unlawful by federal, state or local laws. The Stations prohibit discrimination in all employment practices and personnel actions on any basis prescribed by law, including discriminatory employment practices specifically prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
