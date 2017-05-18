KFMB STATIONS: Payroll/Accounting Assistant

KFMB Stations (located in San Diego, CA) has opening for an entry-level payroll/accounting assistant. We are looking for candidates that are motivated to learn as this position will be required to perform a range of payroll and accounting duties while learning the methods, processes, and accounting procedures in the media industry.

Payroll support functions will include collecting, calculating and entering payroll data, reviewing/auditing reports and filing. Additional accounting support functions will include filing (both paper and electronic), coding and posting payments, maintaining client files, assisting in the billing process, assisting in month end procedures, processing refunds and reconciling accounts.

Candidates must have a firm understanding of math and computers, possess good analytical and decision-making skills, be able to multi-task in a high-paced environment, and be able to prioritize and meet deadlines.

We are looking for someone with a working knowledge of Excel (and Word) as well as Adobe (preferred but not required). An Associate Degree in Business or Accounting is preferred.