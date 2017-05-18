Principal Protest: Lincoln High students walk out

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Outraged students held a rally Thursday at Lincoln High School and walked out of class in protest because their school has been without a permanent principal for more than a year.

Students believe vice-principal Jose Soto, who has been at the school for five years, is the perfect fit.

"We certainly respect the people that feel that way, but ultimately it's the school district that is responsible for producing results for those parents," said Andrew Sharp, San Diego Unified spokesperson.

Calling it a rigorous application process, Sharp said the district will start a new round of interviews next week.

Sharp said he could not "speak to personnel issues" in regards to why Soto is no longer under consideration for the position.

In the meantime, an interim principal came out of retirement to fill the vacancy this year. The district said it has involved parents through the process, but Lincoln's PTO president said district leaders are not listening.

"This is utterly ridiculous and I have a lot disbelief and not faith in the process because it has failed us two times already," said Cindy Barros, Lincoln High PTO president.

On Thursday, hundreds of students walked out of class in support of Jose Soto.

"I think this is a right fit and it's not fair that after he's applied a couple of times to be our principal they have denied him. He's very qualified for the job," said Robert Patmon.

Students who missed class on Thursday to protest were marked absent, but can make that up by attending Saturday school.

The Parent Teacher Organization said another community panel will be held at the district's May 23rd meeting.