Students hold walk out, demand VP become principal

SAN DIEGO (News 8) — Students and parents held a rally Thursday calling for a new principal at Lincoln High School, which has been without a leader for more than a year.

Organizers are angry that a vice principal they favor hasn't been promoted.

Hundreds of students also staged a walk out to urge San Diego Unified to fill the vacant principal position.

The students chanted "we want Soto" as they left class - referring to Jose Soto, the school's vice principal.

Students say Mr. Soto has basically been running the school, and deserves the position.

"He knows us as a community and as a school," said Lincoln High School senior Liz Contreras. "Not only that, but he's willing to put himself out there for us. He's willing to do what he does for us. And I think this is the right fit and it's not fair."

A representative for the district says the search is still on to fill the position but that Mr. Soto is not considered a candidate.