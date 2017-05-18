Dixie: Looking to live out her golden years with new family

Breed: Boxer mix

Gender: Spayed female

Age: 12 years old

Adoption Fee: $25

Dixie, a 12-year-old Boxer mix, is looking for her new best friend. Dixie is a special girl who will add infinite amounts of love to her new home! She is a kind, gentle soul who is eager to make friends with everyone she meets. She is calm and quiet and just wants to be close to you, but she also enjoys taking walks, going for rides and playing with her toys. Dixie was around children in her previous home and did well with them, but she would prefer to be the only dog in her new home.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

Dixie is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3450 East Valley Parkway. To learn more about making him part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (760) 888-2247.

Adoption Hours:

Monday - Sunday: 10am - 6pm