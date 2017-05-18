Dixie: Looking to live out her golden years with new family

Dixie, a 12-year-old Boxer mix, is looking for her new best friend. Dixie is a special girl who will add infinite amounts of love to her new home! She is a kind, gentle soul who is eager to make friends with everyone she meets.
It's been called one of the country's most beloved musicals. It's praised as a family-friendly show and it's now in Escondido.
Mother's Day has come and gone, but there's one group still celebrating mom. "Fit4Mom" has declared May "The Month of Mama" and it's offering free workouts and huge prizes.
Whether you love Jimmy Buffett classics or want to experience some new songs, Margaritaville is calling your name. The La Jolla Playhouse is the world-premiere for the new musical, which is creating quite the buzz among critics.
A local school has received a lot of attention for turning around its troubled past, but at what cost? CBS News 8 and inewsource goes behind school doors to talk to teachers and students who say pressure tactics and cutting corners has left them feeling cheated. Is this school faking the grade?
They may be a long way from Jersey, but the cast of Jersey Boys is still finding some great Italian food.
Local theaters have been entertaining you for decades. One in La Mesa is getting ready to celebrate its 80th season and part of the celebration means giving back to the community.
They say it's the most authentic Louisiana themed music and food festival around. It's the annual Gator by the Bay Festival!