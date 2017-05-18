Woman Calmly Shoos Away Bear Found Snacking in Her Garage: 'You - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman Calmly Shoos Away Bear Found Snacking in Her Garage: 'You Can't Have It!'

Updated: May 18, 2017 12:40 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.