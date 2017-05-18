Unsuspecting Walmart customer takes down startled deer

WADENA, Minn. (AP) — A confused white-tailed deer that wandered into a Walmart store in Minnesota ran into a startled customer who tackled the animal to the ground.
Shoppers at the store in Wadena, 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, speculated that the young animal was searching for a snack Tuesday when it entered the store through the garden center doors.
Tom Grasswick, who happens to live in Deer Creek, told WDAY-TV that he felt like someone had slugged him when the deer slammed into him. Grasswick says his first instinct was to tackle the animal, bringing it down on a pallet of dog food.
Grasswick covered the deer’s eyes to calm it down, and he and others took the animal outside and set it free.
A retired British television producer was convicted Thursday of trying to hire hit men to kill his partner, after a jury rejected his claim that he was merely conducting research for a thriller.
Stephen is afraid it will be as hard for him to say 'goodbye' as it is for the Press Secretary to say 'the truth.'
President Trump finally got around to addressing one of the biggest threats to America: Stephen Colbert.
Between her role on 'The Big Bang Theory' and a degree in neuroscience, Mayim Bialik is as qualified as anyone to diagnosis Stephen as 'nerd' or 'geek.'
James Comey thought the breaking news story about his firing was a prank. Made ya look (for a new job)!
They're back like you've never seen them before... on a sectional couch! Everyone gets their own cushion when Stephen sits down with his former colleagues.
It was a rare TV reunion Tuesday as Stephen Colbert played host to a gang of fellow "Daily Show" alums on a special edition of CBS' "The Late Show."