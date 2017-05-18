Lockdown lifted at Rancho Bernardo schools - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lockdown lifted at Rancho Bernardo schools

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rancho Bernardo High School, at 13010 Paseo Lucido, was placed on lockdown due to the discovery of a "concerning note'' inside a restroom, according to school officials. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2:00 p.m.

Below is a statement from David LeMaster, who is the principal at Rancho Bernardo High School, to the Bronco Families:

Dear Bronco Families,
 
Our school is going into lockdown. There was a note found in one of our bathrooms with a concerning message. We have called San Diego Police Department and officers are on their way.  We are going to stay in lock down until we have more information and direction from SDPD.  We will be keeping students in their rooms until the campus is determined to be safe. We will notify you with any updates.
 
David LeMaster
Principal Rancho Bernardo High School

San Diego police officers have been called in to check out the campus and make sure there are no hazards present. Students at adjacent Bernardo Heights Middle School also are being kept secured in their classrooms as a precaution, authorities say.

This is a Breaking News story. Check back for updates.

