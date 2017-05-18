Harry Styles & James Corden Have a Singing Problem - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harry Styles & James Corden Have a Singing Problem

Posted: Updated:

Before they found their way into entertainment, James and Harry Styles had a long history of messing up employment opportunities when the need to sing overcame them at the worst possible times on the job.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.