Rescue Demonstration: Lifeguards test out new equipment

DEL MAR (NEWS 8) — Del Mar Lifeguards rescue more than 600 people every year from the ocean.

"It doesn't compare San Diego but for the smaller departments we are busy," said Deputy Chief Mark Rathsam.

Sadly, not everyone is safely rescued and it's up to the city's dive team to make the recovery.

"A lot of what we do in search patterns is navigating where you are, since you typically can't see further than five feet that you need to be able to navigate and know where you're at on the bottom," said Rathsam.

The rotary club donated money for 12 new, state-of-the-art devices to help keep divers on track and make it easy to swap out gear.

Before this, everyone used different gear slowing response.

Del Mar Lifeguards gave News 8 a chance to see the equipment in action.

With two divers using the new gear, News 8's Brandon Lewis played the part of a victim who they've already brought up.

"If that person is found, they're going to be brought to the surface just like you were," said Rathsam. "The boat will be called over and transported back to the beach... when we get them going in the EMS system to transport it to the nearest hospital."

In this case, Brandon was gratefully brought to the nearest beach

"It's exciting because they're using the new gear, the best gear it's the safest gear and they know that," Rathsam said. "Even our new rookies that are just going through basic certification they'll be able to use this here and get comfortable on it."

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.