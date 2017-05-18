Bus driver injured in shooting at Escondido Transit Center

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A North County Transit District bus driver was wounded Thursday after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting at the Escondido Transit Center.

According to Escondido police, two young adult males got into an altercation with a third individual outside of the parked bus at the transit station.

One of the men pulled a shotgun and fired at the third male.

The round missed and entered the bus through the glass where the driver had been taking a break.

Escondido police said the bullet broke apart and a piece struck the driver. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The two subjects who were together were located and arrested, according to police. Police were also able to recover the gun.

A third suspect has not been located.

Thursday's shooting took place a day after a shooting at the Sprinter station at South Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Creek Road shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night's shooting transit station in at the Vista that left a man wounded and delayed train service for a time and was believed to be gang-related, authorities said Thursday.