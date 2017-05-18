Escondido Transit Center: Bus driver wounded after man opens fir - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Escondido Transit Center: Bus driver wounded after man opens fire on bus

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - A North County Transit District bus driver was wounded Thursday after a man opened fire on a bus at the Escondido Transit Center. 

Thursday's shooting took place a day after a shooting at the Sprinter station at South Santa Fe Avenue and Buena Creek Road shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday night's shooting transit station in at the Vista that left a man wounded and delayed train service for a time and was believed to be gang-related, authorities said Thursday.

This is a developing story. We will update it as information become available. 

