Water main break causes huge sinkhole in Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dozens of homes are without water Friday after a water main break in Vista.

City workers are digging up the pavement where a water main break caused water to flow onto the streets after an 8-inch PVC pipe split open.

A pipe burst shortly before midnight and within 30 minutes crews shut off the valve.

It created a deep sinkhole in the street, flooding the area by Mar Vista Drive across a set of train tracks to Santa Fe Avenue.

Only one lane of traffic is open on Mar Vista Drive from South Santa Fe Drive to Avocado.

Sheriff's deputies have South Santa Fe Avenue partially closed off and a Sig Alert was issued.



Detour signs are posted and workers are redirecting drivers. About 50 customers are without water.

The Sprinter train is working and on schedule.