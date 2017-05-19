Group gives update on SoccerCity initiative

If you don't want to bake in the sun, you can still splash in the waves. Great Wolf Lodge, California’s first and only indoor water park resort, is a "must do" when it comes to your family vacation.
A suspected drunken driver led law enforcement officers on a high-speed freeway chase from San Diego to near the north end of Camp Pendleton early Friday.
GoalSD, the group of San Diegans that is proposing to transform the Qualcomm Stadium site, is scheduled to make a major announcement about the SoccerCity initiative.
A North County Transit District bus driver was wounded Thursday after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting at the Escondido Transit Center.
Federal cuts are threatening to close down the Tijuana Estuary Visitors Center, and supporters are writing letters urging Congress to restore funding to save a vital piece of California's coast.
Building high pressure will push temperatures across San Diego County upward Friday through the weekend.
The San Diego County Water Authority announced Thursday that staff is recommending a 3.7 percent hike in the amount of money local cities and districts pay for water in the 2018 calendar year.
The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Eduardo Antonio Cong. If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
A local gardener is out $70,000 after falling victim to a scam involving a supposed winning lottery ticket. News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Escondido with the man's story and what to watch out for.