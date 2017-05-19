Group gives update on SoccerCity initiative

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - GoalSD, the group of San Diegans that is proposing to transform the Qualcomm Stadium site, is scheduled to make a major announcement about the SoccerCity initiative.

The proposal, which they say will not require any taxpayer dollars, features a new joint-use stadium for professional soccer and collegiate football, a sports and entertainment district with restaurants and shops, and a long-sought park along the San Diego River.

Mike Stone with GoalSD is set to make the announcement at 11:15 a.m. downtown at Ruocco Park.

