Group gives update on SoccerCity initiative

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - GoalSD, the group of San Diegans that is proposing to transform the Qualcomm Stadium site, is scheduled to make a major announcement about the SoccerCity initiative. 

The proposal, which they say will not require any taxpayer dollars, features a new joint-use stadium for professional soccer and collegiate football, a sports and entertainment district with restaurants and shops, and a long-sought park along the San Diego River. 

Mike Stone with GoalSD is set to make the announcement at 11:15 a.m. downtown at Ruocco Park.

