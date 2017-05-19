Make a splash at the Great Wolf Lodge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Make a splash at the Great Wolf Lodge

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you don't want to bake in the sun, you can still splash in the waves.

Great Wolf Lodge, California’s first and only indoor water park resort, is a "must do" when it comes to your family vacation.
     
Ashley Jacobs reports from the Great Wolf Lodge with all the details.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.