EXCLUSIVE: Adam Lambert Excited About Katy Perry Being an 'America Idol' Judge: 'She's Going to Be Great!'

Maybe humans are the real monsters, and xenomorphs have just been misunderstood all along. That, I suppose, was the logic that spawned Alien: Covenant, another franchise film that buys into the current trend that every villain needs an empathetic origin story.
Sharna Burgess totally approves of a possible love connection between her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Bonner Bolton, and show finalist Normani Kordei.
It has been a busy year for actress-director-author Amber Tamblyn. She's released her feature directorial debut, is starring in a play and just gave birth to her first child.
There's a simple reason why Jennifer Garner agreed to the role of Diana in the upcoming movie Wakefield. It spoke to her.