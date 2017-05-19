Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Future Jr's 3rd Birthday -- S - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Future Jr's 3rd Birthday -- See the Adorable Pics!

Updated: May 19, 2017 11:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.