Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast honors activist

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast was held Friday morning at the San Diego Bayfront Hilton.

The event featured human rights activist Cleve Jones, who was presented with the Harvey Milk Lifetime Achievement Award, and Bishop Yvette A. Flunder, who was presented with the Champion of Equality Award.



The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast began as the vision of Nicole Murray Ramirez, Robert Gleason, the San Diego LGBT Community Center, and a coalition of civic and business leaders.

The event brings together more than 1,000 diverse San Diegans.