Brush Fire Alert: Fire threatens Escondido neighborhood

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A fire of unknown origin blackened about three acres on a brushy hillside next to Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County Friday, moving dangerously close to homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.
The blaze erupted shortly before 12:30 p.m. on the west side of the freeway near Deer Springs Road in the unincorporated Escondido area, according to Cal Fire.
Ground crews and personnel aboard emergency-services helicopters and air tankers worked to corral the flames and keep them away from nearby houses, getting the spread of the fire halted within about an hour, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency.
The blaze forced the closure of one lane on the southbound side of the interstate and caused heavy congestion in the area through the afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of 5 p.m., Sanchez said.
#SpringIC [update] Fire is 50% contained, crews are expected to be at scene mopping up into the evening, #4 lane remains closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/q3LjMtihho— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 19, 2017
The hot weather is likely to lead to big crows at the beaches this weekend. But all the recent shark activity off our coast, including an attack, has some beachgoers thinking twice about going in the water. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Cardiff State Beach with how sharks are a real concern for many.
