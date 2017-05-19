Crews battle brush fire in Escondido, threatens homes - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews battle brush fire in Escondido, threatens homes

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Crews have halted the spread of that roughly five-acre brush fire off Deer Springs Road and Interstate 15 in the Escondido area, according to Cal Fire. 

Three structures remain potentially threatened, however, fire officials report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

