Crews battle brush fire in Escondido, threatens homes

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Crews have halted the spread of that roughly five-acre brush fire off Deer Springs Road and Interstate 15 in the Escondido area, according to Cal Fire.
Three structures remain potentially threatened, however, fire officials report.
#SpringIC [update] Fire is 50% contained, crews are expected to be at scene mopping up into the evening, #4 lane remains closed in the area. pic.twitter.com/q3LjMtihho— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) May 19, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Charges against a father-son partnership for allegedly smuggling more than $17 million worth of sea cucumbers to the United States and exporting them to Asia sheds light on a growing and lucrative illegal cross-border trade.
Crews have halted the spread of that roughly five-acre brush fire off Deer Springs Road and Interstate 15 in the Escondido area, according to Cal Fire.
San Diego Hall of Champions Sports Museum is closing its doors. News 8's John Howard has a report from Balboa Park.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday threw his support behind the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the 166-acre Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.
If you don't want to bake in the sun, you can still splash in the waves. Great Wolf Lodge, California’s first and only indoor water park resort, is a "must do" when it comes to your family vacation.
A suspected drunken driver led law enforcement officers on a high-speed freeway chase from San Diego to near the north end of Camp Pendleton early Friday.
A North County Transit District bus driver was wounded Thursday after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting at the Escondido Transit Center.
Federal cuts are threatening to close down the Tijuana Estuary Visitors Center, and supporters are writing letters urging Congress to restore funding to save a vital piece of California's coast.