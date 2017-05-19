LIVE STREAM: Crews battle brush fire in Escondido

Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire that is threatening structures off Deer Springs Road, near Interstate 15 in the Escondido area, according to Cal Fire.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday threw his support behind the proposed SoccerCity redevelopment of the 166-acre Qualcomm Stadium property in Mission Valley.
If you don't want to bake in the sun, you can still splash in the waves. Great Wolf Lodge, California’s first and only indoor water park resort, is a "must do" when it comes to your family vacation.
A suspected drunken driver led law enforcement officers on a high-speed freeway chase from San Diego to near the north end of Camp Pendleton early Friday.
A North County Transit District bus driver was wounded Thursday after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting at the Escondido Transit Center.
Federal cuts are threatening to close down the Tijuana Estuary Visitors Center, and supporters are writing letters urging Congress to restore funding to save a vital piece of California's coast.
Building high pressure will push temperatures across San Diego County upward Friday through the weekend.
The San Diego County Water Authority announced Thursday that staff is recommending a 3.7 percent hike in the amount of money local cities and districts pay for water in the 2018 calendar year.