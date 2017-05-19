Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke

Posted: Updated:

As part of his duties for #LateLateStyles week, Harry helps James get to work, singing songs off his new album, trying out some aggressive outfits and working famous lines from "Titanic" and "Notting Hill."

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.