Celebrity Waiters: Serving up a brighter future for local kids

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The 17th Annual Star Pal Celebrity Waiter Luncheon was held at the Jacobs Center Friday.

Local celebrities are teaming up to help under served youth in San Diego by offering their services as "Celebrity Waiters."

Every dollar raised at the Celebrity Waiter Luncheon helps STAR/PAL keep kids safe, in school, and away from crime & violence.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff and some familiar faces work the crowd for tips to raise money for San Diego's youth.

Last year's event raised more than $200,000 for local youth.