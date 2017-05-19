Amber Alert: Alert issued for toddler with possibly suicidal father

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities issued an Amber Alert Friday for a 1-year-old California boy who police say may be in danger and traveling in a tan Corolla with his possibly suicidal father.

Jerry Rodriguez, chief of investigations at the San Francisco district attorney's office, said the child, Makai Bangoura was last spotted with his father, Jason Lam, in Menlo Park, south of San Francisco.

Rodriguez said the boy's mother went to police Thursday to report that her son had not been returned by his father. He said authorities issued an alert Friday after learning the toddler might be in danger.

"This gentleman and this child could be anywhere right now," Rodriguez said.

The boy is about 2-1/2 feet (0.76 meters) tall and weighs 40 lbs. (18 kilograms) He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Lam, 30, is an Asian male last seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with a California license plate 5SEY238. He is about 5-foot-3 (1.6 meters) and weighs about 145 lbs. (66 kilograms).

The alert warns that Lam "may be suicidal" and should not be approached without law enforcement help. The boy was abducted May 18, the alert said.

No other details were immediately available.