Manhunt for thief hitting Coronado hard

SAN DIEGO ( NEWS 8) - A manhunt is underway in connection with a series of thefts in the South Bay.

Police said the culprit looks for open garages, unlocked cars and other opportunities to steal people's property.

Coronado Police have identified the suspect as 36-year-old Emmard Moraga.

He is known to frequent South Bay to look for open garages, unlocked cars, or other opportunities to steal bikes, purses, and other property.

He uses stolen credit cards immediately before the victim knows they were stolen.



Coronado Police describe Moraga as: 5'05", 140 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, goatee, and a mustache.

Moraga has the words "GOLDEN BABY BOY" tattooed on his left forearm and a tattoo of a Koi fish on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.