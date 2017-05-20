Prince Harry and Prince William Look Dapper as They Arrive Together to Pippa Middleton's Wedding: Pics!

Wedding in the countryside! Prince Harry was spotted outside of St. Mark's Church on the Englefield Estate in the English county of Berkshire for the nuptials of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on Saturday. RELATED: Kate Middleton Wears Blush Dress to Celebrate Sister Pippa Middleton's Wedd...
Guests of honor! Kate Middleton and Prince William were wedding-ready on Saturday, when they attended the nuptials of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St. Mark's Church on the Englefield Estate in the English county of Berkshire. Keeping the attention on the bride and groom, the royal fami...
Just when you thought they couldn't get any cuter, Prince George and Princess Charlotte step out in matching outfits for their aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding.
Glam alert! Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Bella Hadid were all the bells of the ball on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. WATCH: Bella Hadid Suffers Wardrobe Whoops as She and Emily Ratajkowski Hit Cannes Red Carpet in High-Slit Styles
Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian take a trip down memory lane in this Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.