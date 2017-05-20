Fast-moving brush fire burning near Jamul; campground evacuated - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fast-moving brush fire burning near Jamul; campground evacuated

Posted: Updated:

Last updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 AT 1:05 PM
Acres burned: 300
Containment: 0%
Location:San Diego County off of Hwy 94 and Otay Truck Trail, northwest of Dulzura
Start date: May 20, 2017
Evacuations: Pio Pico Campground evacuated

Twitter Hashtags: #GateFire
 

JAMUL (NEWS 8) - A fast-moving brush fire broke out south of Jamul late Saturday morning near state Route 94, causing the closure of that road but not threatening any structures, according to Cal Fire officials.
   
The fire was reported by someone calling 911 at 11:20 a.m., and the cause has not yet been determined, according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez.
   
The California Highway Patrol closed SR 94 in both directions at Otay Lakes Road, which was also closed from state Route 94 to the south. The CHP's web site said the caller reported the fire atop Otay Mountain.
   
Six fire engines, one helicopter, two air tankers, two water tenders, four hand crews and an air tactical aircraft were assigned to fight the fire, Sanchez said. U.S. Forest Service personnel also responded.
   
The fire was reported to be about 10 acres in size when firefighters arrived, but quickly grew to 300 acres and was growing at a "dangerous rate of speed,'' Sanchez said.
   
Officials evacuated the nearby Pio Pico Campground.
   
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It was dubbed the "Gate Fire'' because of its proximity to a pink gate along the highway that leads to an access road, according to Sanchez.
   
No injuries were reported and it was too early to estimate when the fire would be extinguished.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

