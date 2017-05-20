Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years in San Diego

A fast-moving brush fire that broke out south of Jamul late Saturday morning near state Route 94 has grown to 850 acres with 15 percent containment and caused the closure of the main route between Jamul and Dulzura, authorities said.
City leaders were feeling the burn Saturday near Lindbergh Field. They suited up to take part in firefighter training drills.
Girl Scouts celebrated 100 years in San Diego Saturday, with a unique bridging ceremony held on the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park.
A combative suspect who got into an altercation with sheriff's deputies Saturday morning and was tazed twice became unresponsive while being treated by paramedics at the scene and later died at a hospital, according to detectives.
A San Diego man pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing nearly $272,000 in Social Security benefits intended for his father, who died in 1997.
Coyote attacks on pets are on the rise in Southern California and the heavy winter rains are expected to increase the coyote population.
A father suspected of abducting his 1-year-old son in San Francisco, prompting an Amber Alert, was located Friday night along with the unharmed child in the Palms neighborhood in Los Angeles.
May is maritime month here in America's Finest City. To commemorate the occasion, the city has numerous fun activities and events planned along the downtown waterfront. CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has a look at the celebration.