Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Girl Scouts celebrated 100 years in San Diego Saturday, with a unique bridging ceremony held on the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park.



Happy birthday girl scouts!



More than 600 girl scouts and their families attended the council wide event, which marks a big milestone's in a girl's journey.



Daisies, brownies, juniors, cadettes, seniors and ambassadors made the transition to their next level, bridging from one program to the next.



Girls Scouts San Diego opened its headquarters in Balboa Park in 1921.