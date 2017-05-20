Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Girl Scouts celebrated 100 years in San Diego Saturday, with a unique bridging ceremony held on the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park. 
     
Happy birthday girl scouts!


More than 600 girl scouts and their families attended the council wide event, which marks a big milestone's in a girl's journey. 
     
Daisies, brownies, juniors, cadettes, seniors and ambassadors made the transition to their next level, bridging from one program to the next. 
     
Girls Scouts San Diego opened its headquarters in Balboa Park in 1921. 

