4 motorists arrested at Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Three motorists were arrested for drunken driving and one was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police.
The traffic unit of the Chula Vista police department set up the checkpoint in the 1400 block of East H Street from 7 p.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a statement released by CVPD.
Of the 1,351 vehicles that traveled through the checkpoint, 649 of them were screened and 11 drivers were given a field sobriety test.
Twelve vehicles were impounded and 19 unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued.
"The Chula Vista PD will be conducting additional DUI/drivers license checkpoints throughout the remainder of the year in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways," the statement said.
The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
