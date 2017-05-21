Startling video shows sea lion snatching girl from pier

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) — A college student has startling video of a sea lion snatching a girl off a dock and yanking her into the water on Canada's West Coast.
It happened Saturday in Richmond, a Vancouver suburb. University student Michael Fujiwara tells CBC News that some people started feeding the animal breadcrumbs.
In Fujiwara's video, the sea lion pops up toward the girl as bystanders laugh. Then she sits by the pier's edge. In an instant, the massive mammal shoots up, grabs her dress and pulls her into the water as people scream.
The sea lion disappears as a man plunges into the water and helps the girl out. She doesn't appear injured and walks away with adults.
Marine mammal expert Andrew Trites says the sea lion presumably thought the dress was food.
A fast-moving brush fire that broke out south of Jamul late Saturday morning near state Route 94 has grown to 1,500 acres with 30 percent containment and caused the closure of the main route between Jamul and Dulzura, authorities said.
Three motorists were arrested for drunken driving and one was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police.
City leaders were feeling the burn Saturday near Lindbergh Field. They suited up to take part in firefighter training drills.
Girl Scouts celebrated 100 years in San Diego Saturday, with a unique bridging ceremony held on the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park.
A combative suspect who got into an altercation with sheriff's deputies Saturday morning and was tazed twice became unresponsive while being treated by paramedics at the scene and later died at a hospital, according to detectives.
A San Diego man pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing nearly $272,000 in Social Security benefits intended for his father, who died in 1997.
Coyote attacks on pets are on the rise in Southern California and the heavy winter rains are expected to increase the coyote population.
A father suspected of abducting his 1-year-old son in San Francisco, prompting an Amber Alert, was located Friday night along with the unharmed child in the Palms neighborhood in Los Angeles.