Chris Soules Poses For Selfie With Fan in First Sighting Since P - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chris Soules Poses For Selfie With Fan in First Sighting Since Pleading Not Guilty After Fatal Car Crash

Updated: May 21, 2017 2:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.