Escondido firefighters respond to brush fire

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Escondido firefighters who responded to calls of a brush fire quickly called for a second-alarm response Sunday afternoon when they saw that structures were being threatened.
Calls began coming in to the dispatch center at about 2 p.m. for a fire in the 2100 block of Lemon Avenue in a residential neighborhood west of Interstate 15, according to a spokesman for the Escondido Fire Department.
There were no reports of structural damage or injuries about an hour after the fire broke out.
No further details were released, including the cause of the fire or its size.
