Two-alarm brush fire ignites in Escondido neighborhood - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two-alarm brush fire ignites in Escondido neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A fire that charred a garage, a fence and a little more than five acres of brush in Escondido was sparked by someone using a hand grinder on a vehicle near dry grass, authorities said.
   
The two-alarm fire in a residential neighborhood along Lemon Avenue near Gamble Lane was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Bertrand.

Firefighters from Escondido, Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos and Cal Fire contained the blaze at 5.1 acres, Bertrand said. No one was injured.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.