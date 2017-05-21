Two-alarm brush fire ignites in Escondido neighborhood

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A fire that charred a garage, a fence and a little more than five acres of brush in Escondido was sparked by someone using a hand grinder on a vehicle near dry grass, authorities said.



The two-alarm fire in a residential neighborhood along Lemon Avenue near Gamble Lane was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Bertrand.

Firefighters from Escondido, Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos and Cal Fire contained the blaze at 5.1 acres, Bertrand said. No one was injured.