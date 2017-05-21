San Diego Made event features handmade goods by local makers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Handmade goods created by dozens of local makers were on display at Liberty Station Sunday.

It was all part of the third annual San Diego Made Spring Market that encourages people to shop local.

The event featured spring-inspired craft cocktails and beer bars, food, floral art, and live music.

San Diegans got the opportunity to connect with 75 local makers at the McMillan Event Center in Liberty Station.

"That is awesome that everything is made here in San Diego," said attendee Sophia.

There were enough locally made products to delight every sense.

Local services were on full display as well from a photo booth, to an essential oil workshop and even tarot card readings.

Sunday's challenge was just trying to soak up everything this spring market had to offer.

"It's the best way to go," said attendee Richard White. "If you can shop local, you can contribute to your community, so it's nice."