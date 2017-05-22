Celine Dion Steals the Show at Billboard Music Awards While Drake Wins Big

The family of a star quarterback who was shot dead just days before his Louisiana high school graduation accepted his diploma during an emotional ceremony that celebrated his life.
As a little girl sat by the edge of a dock in Steveston, Canada, Saturday, a sea lion suddenly snatched her and dragged her into the water.
A Missouri 6-year-old has gone viral after a video of him pleading with his community to stop gun violence was posted to Facebook.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of “My Heart Will Go On,” Celine Dion had the audience on their feet with an incredible performance at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.
A South Carolina woman was arrested after the two children she was watching went on a joyride in her car and crashed into a tree.
A New Jersey father and son graduated college together on Friday – the first to do so in their family.
Two Wisconsin parents have been charged after a 5-year-old boy was forced to drink mouthwash after telling his parents he was thirsty.