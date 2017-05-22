6-Year-Old Pleads With Community To Stop Gun Violence in Viral V - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

6-Year-Old Pleads With Community To Stop Gun Violence in Viral Video: 'I'm Scared To Die'

Updated: May 22, 2017 9:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.