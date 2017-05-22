Bridal Boot Camp: Getting prepared for your wedding - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bridal Boot Camp: Getting prepared for your wedding

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Coronado Island Marriott is hosting a bridal boot camp in June.

Brides-to-be, their bridesmaids and family members can spend the day working out, de-stressing and indulging in beauty and spa treatments.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs has all the details in the above video.

NOTE: The prize giveaway was only available during the live news broadcast.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.