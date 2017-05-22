Bridal Boot Camp: Getting prepared for your wedding

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Coronado Island Marriott is hosting a bridal boot camp in June.
Brides-to-be, their bridesmaids and family members can spend the day working out, de-stressing and indulging in beauty and spa treatments.
News 8’s Ashley Jacobs has all the details in the above video.
NOTE: The prize giveaway was only available during the live news broadcast.
The Gate Fire, which has burned about 2,056 acres northwest of Dulzura, was 75 percent contained Monday. Cal Fire also reported that all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in the fire area.
Voters may have the opportunity to decide on the future of San Diego's hotel tax. Continuing the process, the city council will meet Monday to discuss whether Mayor Faulconer's proposed measure should appear on the ballot in a special election in November.
A fire that charred a garage, a fence and a little more than five acres of brush in Escondido was sparked by someone using a hand grinder on a vehicle near dry grass, authorities said.
Dense fog blanketed San Diego County Monday during the early morning hours. The sun was expected to break through between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
A dolphin headed toward the shore in La Jolla this week received some help from a few bystanders – and a paddleboarder captured footage.
Three motorists were arrested for drunken driving and one was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police.
City leaders were feeling the burn Saturday near Lindbergh Field. They suited up to take part in firefighter training drills.
Girl Scouts celebrated 100 years in San Diego Saturday, with a unique bridging ceremony held on the Cabrillo Bridge in Balboa Park.