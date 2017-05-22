Lane closed on North Torrey Pines Road for repairs

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) — Traffic this week could be delayed around Torrey Pines State Beach as workers are in high gear to get repairs done before Memorial Day weekend.

The southbound lane of North Torrey Pines Road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Thursday. People hoping to hike the Torrey Pines Trails are bummed about it.

A spokesperson for the city said he understands this is an inconvenience for tourists and residents, but said it has to get done now.

There would be even more congestion and disappointment if they waited until Memorial Day to repair parts of the pedestrian access ramp that were damaged by storms earlier this year.

The repairs should be done Thursday and will cost $40,000 dollars to complete.

That money is coming from the CIP fund or Capital Improvement Projects fund.

The southbound lane must be closed mostly due to the size of the cement pourer, but other heavy equipment will also be in use for the repairs that need to be done before the summer beach moratorium begins.

But tourists who visit La Jolla to hike are asking: "Why not just make the repairs at a different hour?" And suggested working overnight.

News 8 asked the city that question and they said due to the tidal action. They have to do the work during the day when tides are lower.

The road is passable for bicyclists but all other vehicles are following detour routes on Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Valley Road,

