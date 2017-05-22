Lane closed on North Torrey Pines Road for repairs

Traffic this week could be delayed around Torrey Pines State Beach as workers are in high gear to get repairs done before Memorial Day weekend.
The Gate Fire, which has burned about 2,056 acres northwest of Dulzura, was 75 percent contained Monday. Cal Fire also reported that all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in the fire area.
Voters may have the opportunity to decide on the future of San Diego's hotel tax. Continuing the process, the city council will meet Monday to discuss whether Mayor Faulconer's proposed measure should appear on the ballot in a special election in November.
A fire that charred a garage, a fence and a little more than five acres of brush in Escondido was sparked by someone using a hand grinder on a vehicle near dry grass, authorities said.
Dense fog blanketed San Diego County Monday during the early morning hours. The sun was expected to break through between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
A dolphin headed toward the shore in La Jolla this week received some help from a few bystanders – and a paddleboarder captured footage.
Three motorists were arrested for drunken driving and one was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police.
City leaders were feeling the burn Saturday near Lindbergh Field. They suited up to take part in firefighter training drills.