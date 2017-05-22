US: Nearly 740,000 foreigners overstayed visas last year

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Homeland Security Department says nearly 740,000 foreigners who were supposed to leave the country during a recent 12-month period overstayed their visas.
The count released Monday includes people who arrived in the U.S. by plane or boat but does not include ground border crossings.
Countries with the highest visa overstays during the period from October 2015 to September 2016 were Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China and India.
The number of visa overstays was about 200,000 higher than the previous 12-month period.
That’s largely because this year’s report adds students, who overstayed visas at a much higher rate than business travelers and tourists. Students were not included in last year’s report.
An estimated 40 percent of the roughly 11 million people in the United States illegally have overstayed their visas.
Traffic this week could be delayed around Torrey Pines State Beach as workers are in high gear to get repairs done before Memorial Day weekend.
The Gate Fire, which has burned about 2,056 acres northwest of Dulzura, was 75 percent contained Monday. Cal Fire also reported that all evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in the fire area.
Voters may have the opportunity to decide on the future of San Diego's hotel tax. Continuing the process, the city council will meet Monday to discuss whether Mayor Faulconer's proposed measure should appear on the ballot in a special election in November.
A fire that charred a garage, a fence and a little more than five acres of brush in Escondido was sparked by someone using a hand grinder on a vehicle near dry grass, authorities said.
Dense fog blanketed San Diego County Monday during the early morning hours. The sun was expected to break through between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
A dolphin headed toward the shore in La Jolla this week received some help from a few bystanders – and a paddleboarder captured footage.
Three motorists were arrested for drunken driving and one was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police.
City leaders were feeling the burn Saturday near Lindbergh Field. They suited up to take part in firefighter training drills.