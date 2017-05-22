San Diego or Bust: Local men recover 1920's Model T and drive it - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego or Bust: Local men recover 1920's Model T and drive it home

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kelly Hessedal, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It was the discovery of a lifetime for two local men who stumbled across a 1920's Model T left behind in a barn. 

They restored it and decided to drive it from Oregon down to San Diego. 

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports as the car nears its final destination in La Mesa.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.