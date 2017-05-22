Plenty of Fish in the Sea: Lonely Penguin Joins Dating Site To Search For His One True Love

A South African big game hunter was killed by his own prey last weekend after an injured elephant fell on top of him.
The honeymoon has started for Pippa Middleton and her husband after Saturday’s big wedding at her parents’ English estate.
Video out of China appears to show an unruly passenger wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat being escorted from a United Airlines flight.
Three high school students in Florida are breaking ground by creating straws that will be able to detect date rape drugs.
A Florida boy was left speechless during a school performance when he was surprised by his dad, who had finally come home after spending seven months at sea with the Navy.
Rebeca Abrantes didn’t have any female friends, but that wasn’t about to stop her from having bridesmaids at her wedding.
Matthew Mager, 29, and his longtime girlfriend, Ronda Bivens, 28, had always dreamed of getting married and weren't going to a let a terminal illness stop them.
The family of a star quarterback who was shot dead just days before his Louisiana high school graduation accepted his diploma during an emotional ceremony that celebrated his life.