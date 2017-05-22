Ewan McGregor's Aggressive Carpool Karaoke Audition - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ewan McGregor's Aggressive Carpool Karaoke Audition

Posted: Updated:

When James asks Ewan McGregor about a photo he posted of himself in the car, Ewan gives James an incredibly hard sell on why he's ready for his edition of Carpool Karaoke.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

