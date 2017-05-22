Brush fire burns 10 acres in Mission Trails Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brush fire burns 10 acres in Mission Trails Park

SANTEE (CNS) - A brush fire blackened about 10 acres Monday in an open-space preserve near Cowles Mountain, spreading toward some homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 4:30 p.m. off Big Rock Road and Shantung Drive in Santee, in the eastern reaches of Mission Trails Regional Park, according to sheriff's officials and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting aircraft worked together to douse the flames, getting them largely under control within about 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

