North County Transit settles ogling lawsuit for $96K

The North County Transit District (NCTD) has settled a high-profile lawsuit with a former employee for nearly $100,000.

Last month’s settlement agreement obtained by CBS News 8 showed NCTD paid $96,000 to Noel Buckhanon, a former code enforcement officer at the Oceanside train station.

Buckhanon’s 2016 lawsuit alleged NCTD coworkers regularly used surveillance cameras to "zoom in on female passenger’s breasts and buttocks, while making obscene and offensive comments of a sexual nature.”

The African American officer also alleged racial discrimination and retaliation in the NCTD workplace. She no longer works for the government transportation agency.

NCTD did not admit wrongdoing in the agreement. Matthew Tucker, the agency’s executive director, declined comment on the settlement.